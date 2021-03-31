ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper climbs on Chinese factory data, infrastructure hopes

  • A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive and less appealing to holders of other currencies.
Reuters Updated 01 Apr 2021

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Wednesday on strong factory data in top metals consumer China and on hopes for an influx of new U.S. infrastructure spending.

A stronger dollar and rising U.S. bond yields, however, curbed copper's gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had gained 0.1pc to $8,783 a tonne by 1600 GMT. But it has lost 3.3pc this month and is on track for the first monthly fall since March 2020.

"Today's focus is on Biden's infrastructure bill and the Chinese data is also quite positive, so that's providing some support," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International in London.

"But the strong dollar is capping the upside and the option market is indicating that could last a bit longer."

China's manufacturing activity expanded at the quickest pace in three months in March as factories cranked up production, while in the United States President Joe Biden is due to unveil a roughly $2 trillion infrastructure package.

A buoyant dollar, which hit a fresh one-year high versus the yen and multi-month peaks against other currencies, weighed on the metals market.

A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive and less appealing to holders of other currencies.

LME copper prices have been stuck in a range since slipping from a 9-1/2 year peak of $9,617 touched in late February, having surged by a quarter since the start of the year.

Papua New Guinea's Ok Tedi Mining Ltd's copper mining operations will resume from Thursday after they were suspended for two weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 cases at the mine site.

LME aluminium shed 1pc to $2,209.50 a tonne, zinc dipped 0.1pc to $2,806.50, lead added 0.2pc to $1,975, nickel gained 0.8pc to $16,075 while tin was unchanged at $25,310.

Copper aluminium Copper prices COVID19 Dollar LME Bank of China U.S. currency U.S. bond yields Xiao Fu

Copper climbs on Chinese factory data, infrastructure hopes

Shaukat Tareen likely to be appointed as SAPM on Finance

PM Imran chairs NCC meeting over COVID-19, says can’t afford lockdown

ECC allows Sugar, Cotton import from India

BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 100% effective on 12-15 year olds: study

Pakistan reports 4757 new COVID-19 infections, 78 deaths in 24 hours

FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation

Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters