ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks flat, with Deliveroo tumbling in debut

  • The German DAX slipped 0.1pc after breaching the 15,000-mark for the first time on Tuesday, while the UK's FTSE 100 fell 0.9pc.
Reuters Updated 01 Apr 2021

European stocks were flat on Wednesday as a 30pc slump for delivery company Deliveroo in its London debut took the shine off the fourth straight quarterly rise for the benchmark STOXX 600.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched down 0.1pc to 430.1 - trading below its pre-pandemic peak of 433.9.

The benchmark ended March with a 6.2pc rise and the first quarter with a 7.8pc gain.

The German DAX slipped 0.1pc after breaching the 15,000-mark for the first time on Tuesday, while the UK's FTSE 100 fell 0.9pc.

Shares in Deliveroo opened well below the initial public offering price on Wednesday, falling as low as 271 pence.

The company had priced its IPO at 390 pence per share, giving it a valuation of 7.6 billion pounds ($10.5 billion), less than initially expected.

Continental peers Just Eat Takeaway and Delivery Hero fell 1.5pc and 1.0pc, respectively.

"Deliveroo has gone from hero to zero as the much-hyped stock market debut falls flat on its face," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"The narrative took a turn for the worst when multiple fund managers came out and said they wouldn't back the business due to concerns about working practices."

H&M fell 3.3pc after the Swedish retailer reported a quarterly loss and said it would not propose a dividend at its annual general meeting.

Economically sensitive sectors such as autos, banks and travel and leisure have been the top performers in Europe this quarter as investors hoped that the reopening of economies would spur growth in these cheap sectors.

"A lot of the winners of 2020 have become losers of 2021 on the recovery aspect," said Roger Jones, head of equities at London & Capital. "European stocks still have the cyclical element to them that will continue to be favoured by investors."

Credit Suisse extended declines for a third day, down 4.9pc, on worries about its losses linked to the downfall of Archegos Capital, which defaulted on margin calls earlier this week.

Poland's CD Projekt dropped 12.6pc to the bottom of STOXX 600 after a strategy update that included seeking M&A targets disappointed investors.

French business IT services provider Capgemini rose 0.1pc after it raised its medium-term margin targets.

Credit Suisse European stocks FTSE 100 H&M IT services STOXX 600 Roger Jones Russ Mould

European stocks flat, with Deliveroo tumbling in debut

Shaukat Tareen likely to be appointed as SAPM on Finance

PM Imran chairs NCC meeting over COVID-19, says can’t afford lockdown

ECC allows Sugar, Cotton import from India

BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 100% effective on 12-15 year olds: study

Pakistan reports 4757 new COVID-19 infections, 78 deaths in 24 hours

FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation

Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters