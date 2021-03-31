Markets
Palm drops as rival oils drag; March exports, output data eyed
- The contract is set to post a monthly decline in March.
31 Mar 2021
JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Wednesday, tracking losses in rival oils, with traders awaiting key soy planting reports from the United States.
The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.76% to 3,509 ringgit ($844.93) per tonne during early trade, extending from a 4.6% drop a day earlier.
The contract is set to post a monthly decline in March.
On investors' radar are Malaysia's monthly exports and production data due to be released this week.
Pakistan reports 4757 new COVID-19 infections, 78 deaths in 24 hours
Palm drops as rival oils drag; March exports, output data eyed
FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation
Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM
ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations
Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn
Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment
UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport
US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar
Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan
PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’
Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment
Read more stories
Comments