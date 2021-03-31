ANL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.52%)
ASC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.41%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.58%)
AVN 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.74%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
DGKC 122.05 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.56%)
EPCL 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
FCCL 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.29%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.85%)
HUBC 82.39 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.88%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.89%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
PTC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (2.59%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.34%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,833 Increased By ▲ 61.1 (1.28%)
BR30 25,522 Increased By ▲ 410.46 (1.63%)
KSE100 44,976 Increased By ▲ 484.62 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,469 Increased By ▲ 210.36 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK economy grew by stronger-than-expected 1.3% in Q4

  • Britain's economy suffered the biggest drop of all countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development except for Argentina and Spain last year, OECD data has shown.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

LONDON: Britain's coronavirus-hammered economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the final three months of 2020, official data showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product increased by 1.3% between October and December last year from the previous three-month period, compared with an earlier estimate of 1.0% growth, the Office for National Statistics said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the growth rate to remain at 1.0%.

In 2020 as a whole, gross domestic product fell by 9.8%, slightly less sharp than an initial estimate of a 9.9% slump which was the biggest collapse in more than three centuries.

Britain's economy suffered the biggest drop of all countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development except for Argentina and Spain last year, OECD data has shown.

The ONS also said Britain's current account deficit widened to 26.3 billion pounds in the fourth quarter, almost double the shortfall in the third quarter, as firms rushed to import goods before the Jan. 1 start to the country's less open trade relationship with the European Union.

But the deficit - a long-standing concern for investors because it leaves Britain reliant on foreign inflows of cash - came in below forecasts of 33 billion pounds in the Reuters poll.

Coronavirus UK economy October gross domestic product OECD group sharp rise in cases

UK economy grew by stronger-than-expected 1.3% in Q4

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters