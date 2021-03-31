ANL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.59%)
ASC 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.14%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.23%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.64%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.88%)
DGKC 122.21 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.7%)
EPCL 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.81%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.42%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
FFL 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.55%)
HASCOL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
HUBC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.68%)
KAPCO 40.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.36%)
PAEL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.64%)
PIBTL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.64%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
PRL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.52%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SNGP 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
TRG 160.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.75%)
UNITY 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.14%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,840 Increased By ▲ 67.92 (1.42%)
BR30 25,516 Increased By ▲ 404.39 (1.61%)
KSE100 45,057 Increased By ▲ 566.17 (1.27%)
KSE30 18,508 Increased By ▲ 249.62 (1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports 4757 new COVID-19 infections, 78 deaths in 24 hours

  • With more fatalities, the total death toll due to the deadly disease has reached 14,434
  • At least 43,965 tests were conducted across the country during 24 hours
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 31 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan has recorded 78 deaths due to the COVID-19 while 4,757 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours across the country, National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) reported on Wednesday.

With more fatalities, the total death toll due to the deadly disease has reached 14,434.

As per details, 4,757 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 3,197 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 667,957.

Meanwhile, 43,965 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 603,126 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 10197329 samples have been tested thus far.

The coronavirus positivity ratio in the country reached its highest level of more than 10 percent. The most number of cases are being reported from Punjab where the government has imposed smart lockdown in areas identified as COVID hotspots.

In view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the NCOC imposed more restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country. Planning Minister Asad Umar has said that the federal government will impose ‘tough decisions’ in wake of the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

The government has advised people to follow SOPs and take precautionary measures as Pakistan is currently experiencing the third wave of coronavirus which the health officials say is more deadly than the previous one.

deaths new cases National Command & Operation Centre coronavirus pandemic increase in infections tests conducted samples tested deadly disease COVID hotspots patients recovered from virus

Pakistan reports 4757 new COVID-19 infections, 78 deaths in 24 hours

Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters