ANL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.99%)
ASC 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.47%)
ASL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.37%)
AVN 90.49 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.63%)
BOP 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
BYCO 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.41%)
DGKC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.36%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.4%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.03%)
HASCOL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.15%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.85%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.5%)
JSCL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.61%)
KAPCO 40.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.57%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.71%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.36%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.02%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.5%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.31%)
PTC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
TRG 161.16 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (3.18%)
UNITY 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.5%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 63.77 (1.34%)
BR30 25,572 Increased By ▲ 460.25 (1.83%)
KSE100 45,027 Increased By ▲ 536.39 (1.21%)
KSE30 18,473 Increased By ▲ 214.86 (1.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Sports

Dodgers eye World Series repeat as baseball returns

  • "We want to do it again to ultimately enjoy all the fruits of winning a championship," Roberts said.
AFP 31 Mar 2021

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Dodgers are determined to follow their long-awaited World Series victory by completing back-to-back championship wins as Major League Baseball's new season gets under way on Thursday.

A year after Covid-19 plunged the sport known as America's pastime into chaos, baseball returns for a full 162-game regular season with the Dodgers desperate to repeat their breakthrough 2020 victory.

Last season, the pandemic and a subsequent protracted row over player benefits meant that the season was slashed to just 60 games, starting in July and ending in September.

Most games took place in empty stadiums, before playoffs held at neutral locations, with the Dodgers finally ending their 32-year wait for a title in the unfamiliar surroundings of Globe Life Field at Arlington, Texas.

Although limited numbers of fans were allowed at the World Series, the Dodgers were denied the opportunity to celebrate their title in front of their home fans at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says the National League West giants are keen to correct that anomaly this season.

"We want to do it again to ultimately enjoy all the fruits of winning a championship," Roberts said.

"Understanding the situation, what the climate was last year, we couldn't. But that's something that's a carrot out there for all of us to understand. Number one, we have a lot of work to do."

With Los Angeles being one of the worst-affected US cities in the pandemic, lockdown restrictions also meant the Dodgers were unable to celebrate the World Series title with a parade.

Texas COVID Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts Major League Baseball Arlington

