Pakistan

Mosques will remain open in Ramazan: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

  • Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri advised people to follow precautionary measures while performing religious obligations.
Aisha Mahmood 31 Mar 2021

As Pakistan grapples with the third coronavirus wave, the government has said that mosques around the country would remain open during Ramazan with strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri advised people to follow precautionary measures while performing religious obligations. He urged them against dropping their guard against the coronavirus pandemic.

While talking about Hajj, the minister said preparations will be completed in light of directions from the Saudi Arabia government. Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on April 13 for the sighting of the moon of Ramazan, 1442 AH.

Last year in Ramazan, the government had barred people above the age of 50, children and those suffering from flu from entering mosques. Mosque managements had been told to lead prayers on the bare ground.

The government has also ordered that worshippers would maintain a 6-foot distance from each other instead of the usual Muslim practice of praying shoulder-to-shoulder and that mosque administrations will disinfect premises regularly.

Coronavirus Pakistan Noorul Haq Qadri mosque Ramazan Ramadan third COVID wave prayers

