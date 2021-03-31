PML-N for putting names of Hafeez, Babar on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has demanded that the names of recently fired cabinet members – Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Nadeem Babar – should be put on the exit control list (ECL) allegedly over ‘plundering the national exchequer.’

In a statement on Tuesday, the PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that her party wanted Hafeez Sheikh and Nadeem Babar’s names on the ECL and “they should not be allowed to escape after plundering the economy.”

The statement of the party’s spokesperson comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan replaced Hafeez Shaikh with Hammad Azhar as the finance minister and Nadeem Babar with Tabish Gohar as the special assistant to the prime minister on petroleum.

“Those who destroyed the national economy, pushed people under inflation and sold out Pakistan’s sovereignty to the IMF should be behind bars,” she demanded.

She added: “the cabinet reshuffle is nothing more than game of musical chairs it can’t save the disastrous situation the PTI has created.”

“The fish rots from the head down and unless the selected, incompetent, corrupt prime minister isn’t removed. This change of faces will not hide the blunders committed by this imposed regime,” she maintained.

