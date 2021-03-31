ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N for putting names of Hafeez, Babar on ECL

Recorder Report 31 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has demanded that the names of recently fired cabinet members – Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Nadeem Babar – should be put on the exit control list (ECL) allegedly over ‘plundering the national exchequer.’

In a statement on Tuesday, the PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that her party wanted Hafeez Sheikh and Nadeem Babar’s names on the ECL and “they should not be allowed to escape after plundering the economy.”

The statement of the party’s spokesperson comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan replaced Hafeez Shaikh with Hammad Azhar as the finance minister and Nadeem Babar with Tabish Gohar as the special assistant to the prime minister on petroleum.

“Those who destroyed the national economy, pushed people under inflation and sold out Pakistan’s sovereignty to the IMF should be behind bars,” she demanded.

She added: “the cabinet reshuffle is nothing more than game of musical chairs it can’t save the disastrous situation the PTI has created.”

“The fish rots from the head down and unless the selected, incompetent, corrupt prime minister isn’t removed. This change of faces will not hide the blunders committed by this imposed regime,” she maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Hammad Azhar IMF nadeem babar PML N Imran Khan ECL Marriyum Aurangzeb Tabish Gohar

PML-N for putting names of Hafeez, Babar on ECL

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Acquisition of shares by Shanghai Electric: KE receives PAI ‘withdrawal’

COAS, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.