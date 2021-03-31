Chiniot, Sargodha: CM announces new projects worth Rs17.6bn

LAHORE: Announcing new projects worth Rs17.6 billion for Chiniot and Sargodha, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated development schemes costing billions of rupees and also laid the foundation stones of public welfare projects during his visit to the cities.

He also announced to early complete the Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha road project with an amount of Rs12.7 billion. He inaugurated four road sector projects in Chiniot besides laying the foundation stones of two projects. He inaugurated projects worth millions of rupees in Sargodha and laid the foundation stones of four projects of Rs1.21 billion.

At the second phase of his field visits, the CM announced new development projects of Rs5.60 billion for Chiniot. He inaugurated four projects of Rs43.71 crore and laid the foundation of two other projects of Rs85.31 crore. He announced to construct the Chiniot section of Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha road with a cost of Rs4.50 billion. He inaugurated four projects of construction of 45 kilometre long farm-to-market roads.

Talking to the media, the CM announced new development projects of Rs5.60 billion for Chiniot along with the construction of the Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha road section costing Rs5.5 billion. Under the development package, 12 major projects will be completed including six road sector and two each for health and education, disposal of water and police line schemes.

The 250-bed THQ hospital, district complex and police lines will be established in Chiniot and the development package also includes many other projects relating to construction and repair of roads, drainage and supply of water, he added. The feasibility report will be prepared for Boys College in Lalian and Girls Degree College in Bhawana while 67km long Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha road will be constructed with an amount of Rs12.70 billion. Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha road will be constructed through public-private partnership and the share of Chiniot in Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha road will be Rs5.5 billion.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition has been deflated; the government is not scared and will give a befitting reply.

To another question, the CM said the health card scheme will be completed by the end of this year while a seven billion Ramazan package has been announced.

Moreover, the CM suspended two officers and reprimanded the jail superintendent for showing negligence and complaint of corruption during visits to Chiniot and Sargodha and sought a report on the complaint of corruption in the hospital.

During Chiniot's visit, citizens complained about the corruption of the Tehsildar and Accountant of Accounts Office Chiniot. Upon this, the order was issued to suspend Tehsildar Chiniot Nadeem Khawaja and Accountant Muhammad Arshad Ghuman of the Accounts Office.

Jail Superintendent Javed Iqbal Khitchi was severely reprimanded for violation of corona SOPs and poor cleanliness arrangements in Sargodha and was issued a show-cause notice. The CM directed to investigate complaints of extorting money from attendants in DHQ hospital Sargodha. The CM also took notice of irregularities in public health engineering schemes in Chiniot and directed the CMIT to hold an investigation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021