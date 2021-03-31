ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA body approves budgetary proposals of ministry worth Rs13.863bn

Tahir Amin 31 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture approved the budgetary proposals of the ministry amounting to Rs13.863 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the next financial year 2021-22.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Mian Najeeb Ud Din Awaisi, where the ministry apprised the committee regarding proposed allocations for 33 projects (20 ongoing and 13 new) amounting to Rs13.863 billion of the Federal Education and Professional Training Division.

He also apprised the committee about proposed allocations for seven projects (two ongoing and five new) amounting to Rs178.268 million of the National Heritage and Culture Division.

After having detailed briefing, the Committee approved all the budgetary proposals relating to the PSDP for the next financial year 2021-22, and directed the Ministry of Finance and Revenue to provide the required funds to the ministry in the better interest of the country. The Committee unanimously recommended approving Government Bill, titled, “The Hyderabad Institute of Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2020”.

The Committee also recommended to approve, “The PAF Air War College Institute Bill, 2021” with slight amendments.

The NCS-Institute of Sciences Bill, 2021, moved by James Iqbal, MNA was, however, deferred by the Committee till its next meeting on the request of minister.

The Committee also considered the Private Members’ Bills, titled, The Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2019; The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019; The Islamabad Capital Territory Private Educational Institutions (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (moved by Amjid Ali Khan, MNA); The Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (moved by Keeso Mal Kheeal Das, MNA); and, The Prevention of Drug usage in Educational Institutions Bill, 2020 (moved by Shahida Rehmani, MNA).

The Committee recommended that the said bills might not be approved by the assembly.

The meeting was attended by Ali Nawaz Awan, Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Javairia Zafar Aheer, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Andleeb Abbas, Asma Qadeer, Tashfeen Safdar, Mehnaz Akber, Ch Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Kiran Imran Dar, Abid Hussain Bhayo, and Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar, MNAs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSDP Public Sector Development Programme budgetary proposals National Assembly Standing Committee Private Members Bills

NA body approves budgetary proposals of ministry worth Rs13.863bn

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Acquisition of shares by Shanghai Electric: KE receives PAI ‘withdrawal’

COAS, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.