ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soy, corn, wheat futures down ahead of USDA data, quarter's end

  • Wheat also declined, with a firmer dollar hanging over the market along with spillover weakness from broad declines in commodities.
Reuters Updated 31 Mar 2021

CHICAGO: U.S. soy and corn futures fell on Tuesday as traders liquidated positions and booked profits a day ahead of a pair of key reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, analysts said.

Wheat also declined, with a firmer dollar hanging over the market along with spillover weakness from broad declines in commodities.

"Little has changed in the underlying fundamentals today, but money flow is moving out of the sector based on the strong dollar and due to fears over potential surprises in tomorrow's government numbers," Arlan Suderman, StoneX chief commodities economist, wrote in a client note.

As of 12:28 p.m. CDT (1728 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans were down 24 cents at $13.69 per bushel, and the November contract, representing the 2021 harvest, fell below $12 a bushel for the first time since Feb. 22.

CBOT May soyoil fell its daily 2.5-cent limit to 50.46 cents per pound, dragged down by declines in allied vegetable oil markets including canola and Malaysian palm oil.

CBOT May corn was down 8 cents at $5.38-3/4 a bushel and May wheat was down 14 cents at $6.02-3/4 a bushel.

Traders were bracing for Wednesday's USDA planting intentions and quarterly grain stocks reports, which have a history of rattling the markets.

Analysts on average expect the USDA to project expanded plantings of U.S. corn and soybeans in 2021 versus last year, while March 1 stocks of corn, soy and wheat are seen as the lowest in several years.

Meanwhile, the dollar rose against major currencies as increasing U.S. vaccinations and plans for a major stimulus package stoked inflation expectations. A firmer dollar tends to make U.S. grains less competitive globally.

CBOT benchmark corn futures were up roughly 11% for the quarter and soybeans were up about 4.5%, encouraging profit-taking at a time when commodity funds hold sizable net long positions in both markets.

Forecasts called for generally favorable weather as spring field work begins in the U.S. Corn Belt.

"Across the Midwest and the Plains, warm and dry weather should allow corn planting to get off to a good start," space technology company Maxar said in a daily weather note.

Wheat Trade CBOT soy soyoil USDA Dollar U.S. Department of Agriculture StoneX U.S. corn Arlan Suderman U.S. vaccinations

Soy, corn, wheat futures down ahead of USDA data, quarter's end

PM Imran has 'completely recovered' from COVID-19: Faisal Javed Khan

ADB approves $300mn Loan for Hydropower Plant in Pakistan

Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today

Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister

Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds

India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters