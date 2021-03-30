ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU wheat hits 2021 low as Algeria tender fails to boost sentiment

  • May milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, the last available contract for the 2020 harvest, settled down 1 euro, or 0.5pc, at 209.75 euros a tonne.
Reuters Updated 31 Mar 2021

PARIS: Euronext wheat extended losses on Tuesday to their lowest this year, as news of a tender by Algeria failed to offset selling pressure linked to sluggish demand, falling Black Sea export prices and favourable crop conditions.

Positioning by investors, who have built up large long positions in grains in recent months, also weighed on the market ahead of widely followed U.S. planting and stocks estimates on Wednesday.

May milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, the last available contract for the 2020 harvest, settled down 1 euro, or 0.5pc, at 209.75 euros a tonne.

It earlier fell to 208.75 euros, its lowest since Dec. 30, but found chart support at that level, dealers said.

Algeria issued on Monday a tender to buy milling wheat, with bidding on Wednesday.

The tender should bring further sales for European Union wheat in its main export market, but traders said the market remained focused on the absence of other importers like Saudi Arabia.

New-crop September on Euronext also slipped to a three-month low of 192.25 euros, before settling down slightly at 193.25 euros.

Good growing conditions in much of the northern hemisphere, including improved ratings for wheat in the top U.S. growing state of Kansas, were curbing new-crop prices.

In exports, concern eased over congestion in the Suez Canal as ships held up by a giant stranded vessel started to move.

Two vessels transporting in total around 126,000 tonnes of French barley to China, part of a busy programme of French barley shipments this month, have been caught up in the week-old queue in and around the canal, Refinitiv and other shipping data showed.

Wheat Euro Euronext wheat barley Black Sea export prices

EU wheat hits 2021 low as Algeria tender fails to boost sentiment

PM Imran has 'completely recovered' from COVID-19: Faisal Javed Khan

ADB approves $300mn Loan for Hydropower Plant in Pakistan

Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today

Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister

Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds

India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters