Stellantis to add Peugeot 308, Opel Astra to electrified range this year

  • As part of its plan, Stellantis has said it would increase the number of hybrid or fully electric vehicles to 40 models by the end of this year from 29 now.
  • Stellantis plans to have fully-electric or hybrid versions of all of its vehicles available in Europe by 2025, broadly in line with plans rivals such as Volkswagen and Renault-Nissan.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

MILAN: Stellantis , the world's fourth largest carmaker, plans to offer an electric version of the Opel Astra and a hybrid Peugeot 308 among new additions to its electrified range this year.

Stellantis wants to exploit its size to take on rivals in the race to produce more electric vehicles, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said this month, after the group was formed in January by merging Italian-American Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA.

As part of its plan, Stellantis has said it would increase the number of hybrid or fully electric vehicles to 40 models by the end of this year from 29 now.

Stellantis plans to have fully-electric or hybrid versions of all of its vehicles available in Europe by 2025, broadly in line with plans rivals such as Volkswagen and Renault-Nissan.

Other new models for this year include electric versions of light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroen and Opel brands, the group said in its newsletter.

These add to its DS4 E-Tense electric premium crossover, now open for booking, and other electrified models now on the market such as hybrid plug-in versions of Jeep's Renegade and Compass SUVs and Wrangler off-road vehicle, or Fiat 500 and Peugeot 208 full electric small cars.

Fiat Chrysler Stellantis Opel Astra hybrid Peugeot 308

