ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Mar 30, 2021
Markets

Palm drops to five-week low on weak rival oils, sluggish demand

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 4.6% to 3,574 ringgit ($861.41) a tonne at closing time, the lowest closing level since Feb. 22.
  • Palm oil tracked rival soyoil down as soy was pressured by an upbeat planting outlook in the U.S, a palm oil trader in Kuala Lumpur said.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped to a five-week low on Tuesday, tracking rival oils, as sentiment was weighed by weak demand from top buyers India and China ahead of March output and export data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 4.6% to 3,574 ringgit ($861.41) a tonne at closing time, the lowest closing level since Feb. 22.

It was the biggest percentage drop since March 16.

Palm oil tracked rival soyoil down as soy was pressured by an upbeat planting outlook in the U.S, a palm oil trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

The USDA is scheduled to release its annual US planting intentions and quarterly grain stocks reports on March 31 and expectations of higher plantings this year are already weighing on the grain markets.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1.79% and its palm oil contract lost 1.44% in the afternoon trading. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped 0.64%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Demand from top destinations of palm oil was also muted.

"China was again quiet as margins were in negative zone, while cash market participants were on the sidelines," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group, adding that importers from India also did not buy any fresh crude palm oil shipments.

Market participants were now waiting for Malaysian Palm Oil Board data on March production and exports, likely to be released later this week.

