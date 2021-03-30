Former finance minister Hafeez Shaikh contracts coronavirus

Recently appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar has said that former finance minister Hafeez Shaikh has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, Azhar said that he has just found out that Shaikh has tested positive for coronavirus and he prays for his swift recovery and good health.

Dr Shaikh has become the latest political leader to have tested positive for the virus. On Monday, President Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak both announced that they have contracted the virus. First Lady Samina Alvi shared that the president has mild symptoms but is in good spirits. She further said that she tested negative for the virus and was quarantining.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife tested positive as well and have been self-isolating since March 20.