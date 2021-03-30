ANL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.18%)
Mar 30, 2021
Business & Finance

Samsung Electronics says Texas chip production close to normal levels

  • Samsung and other chipmakers with production facilities in the area had seen shutdowns caused by severe weather in mid-February.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics' US chip plant at Austin, Texas has reached production close to normal levels as of last week, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Samsung and other chipmakers with production facilities in the area had seen shutdowns caused by severe weather in mid-February.

