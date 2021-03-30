Business & Finance
Apple supplier Foxconn Q4 profit misses estimates
- The Taiwanese firm reported October-December net profit of T$45.97 billion ($1.61 billion), down 4% compared with the year ago period, the company said in a statement.
30 Mar 2021
TAIPEI: Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker which counts technology giants such as Apple Inc among its major clients, reported a fourth quarter profit on Tuesday that lagged market estimates.
The Taiwanese firm reported October-December net profit of T$45.97 billion ($1.61 billion), down 4% compared with the year ago period, the company said in a statement.
Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister
Apple supplier Foxconn Q4 profit misses estimates
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus
Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’
Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500
Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?
Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO
President, too, tests positive
ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India
Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal
Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes
Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed
Read more stories
Comments