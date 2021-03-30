ANL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
ASC 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.86%)
ASL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
BOP 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
BYCO 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
DGKC 119.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 54.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.2%)
FCCL 22.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
FFL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
HASCOL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.49%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
KAPCO 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.71%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
MLCF 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.86%)
PAEL 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.21%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.67%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.14%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.69%)
TRG 151.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.6%)
UNITY 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,752 Increased By ▲ 8.44 (0.18%)
BR30 24,912 Decreased By ▼ -5 (-0.02%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By ▲ 7.06 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,252 Decreased By ▼ -12.64 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Apple supplier Foxconn Q4 profit misses estimates

  • The Taiwanese firm reported October-December net profit of T$45.97 billion ($1.61 billion), down 4% compared with the year ago period, the company said in a statement.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker which counts technology giants such as Apple Inc among its major clients, reported a fourth quarter profit on Tuesday that lagged market estimates.

The Taiwanese firm reported October-December net profit of T$45.97 billion ($1.61 billion), down 4% compared with the year ago period, the company said in a statement.

Apple Foxconn Taiwan's MFIG Taiwan's dollar technology giants

Apple supplier Foxconn Q4 profit misses estimates

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters