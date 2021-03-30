DS Railways examines Groyne Yard

KARACHI: Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul visited the recently rehabilitated Groyne yard and discussed different parameters for the freight trains’ operation with the accompanying officers there.

Located inside the periphery of South Asia Pacific Terminal (SAPT), the Groyne yard’s track has been rehabilitated by PR Karachi a fortnight ago on 15 March and upcountry transhipment of container trains from the yard is expected soon.

After examining the fitness of track for freight operations the divisional superintendent directed the engineering officials for maintaining the track and related infrastructure so that derailments or other untoward incidents could be fully deterred.

