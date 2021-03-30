Karachiites observe Shab-e-Barat with religious fervour

KARACHI: Like other parts of the country, Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and salvation, was observed with religious fervour in Karachi, as the third wave of Covid-19 has already hit the country.

Special gatherings were held across the city, and a large number of citizens visited the graveyards to offer Fateha at the graves of their loved ones.

Managements of 203 graveyards were directed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to provide all possible facilities to the citizens visiting the Cemeteries on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

KMC in collaboration with the concerned DMCs and other agencies carried out cleanliness, ensure provision of drinking water in order to provide convenience to the citizens visiting cemeteries on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

City wardens were deployed around the cemeteries to guide people and control traffic. According to details, special facilities were provided to the citizens in other cemeteries of the city including 29 in West District, 21 in Malir District and 3 in South District. Various institutions had also installed water coolers and camps outside the cemeteries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021