ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachiites observe Shab-e-Barat with religious fervour

Recorder Report 30 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Like other parts of the country, Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and salvation, was observed with religious fervour in Karachi, as the third wave of Covid-19 has already hit the country.

Special gatherings were held across the city, and a large number of citizens visited the graveyards to offer Fateha at the graves of their loved ones.

Managements of 203 graveyards were directed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to provide all possible facilities to the citizens visiting the Cemeteries on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

KMC in collaboration with the concerned DMCs and other agencies carried out cleanliness, ensure provision of drinking water in order to provide convenience to the citizens visiting cemeteries on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

City wardens were deployed around the cemeteries to guide people and control traffic. According to details, special facilities were provided to the citizens in other cemeteries of the city including 29 in West District, 21 in Malir District and 3 in South District. Various institutions had also installed water coolers and camps outside the cemeteries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 kmc Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Shab e Barat

Karachiites observe Shab-e-Barat with religious fervour

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed

Six schoolchildren crushed to death

AGP to conduct audit of NJS

Hammad Azhar to replace Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.