ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DGCV revises customs values of non-alloy steel strips

Recorder Report 30 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Directorate General of Customs Valuation (DGCV) has revised the customs value of non-alloy steel strips.

The directorate in order to revise the customs values of non-alloy steel strips, which were earlier determined vide valuation ruling no. 1117 in 2017, held a meeting with stakeholders and requested the participants to submit the relevant documents.

During the meeting the representative of one of the biggest importers of prime quality cold rolled non-alloy steel strip from Europe and prime quality cold rolled non-alloy steel strip from China contended that the prices of the subject goods had increased in the international market. The participants submitted documentary evidence like copies of GDs, invoices and L/Cs in this regard.

Later, the directorate adopted valuation methods, transaction value method, and similar goods value method to arrive at customs value of subject goods. However, it was found that the same could not be relied upon exclusively.

Thereafter, the market inquiries under sub-Section (7) of section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969 were conducted; however, this method could not be exclusively relied upon because non-alloy steel strips was an industrial use item and not readily available in the local market. Finally, clearance data, market information and international prices through the internet were examined thoroughly and the gathered information was utilized and analyzed to determine the customs values of non-alloy steel strips under section

25 (9) of the Customs Act, 1969.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

customs steel stakeholders DGCV steel strip

DGCV revises customs values of non-alloy steel strips

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed

Six schoolchildren crushed to death

AGP to conduct audit of NJS

Hammad Azhar to replace Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.