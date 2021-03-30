Rabies control programme: ‘Over 30,000 stray dogs vaccinated in Karachi’

KARACHI: Secretary Local Government (LG) Sindh, Syed Najam Ahmad Shah has said that the rabies control program costing over Rs90 crore is now entering a new phase under which modern equipments, operation theatre tables, vaccines, vehicles, ID chips and medicines will be procured, and the surgical procedure of sterilisation of stray dogs on a modern and scientific basis will play an important role in the protection of human lives.

Talking to newsmen, he said that local government department will keep following the orders of the Court and protection of lives of the people will be ensured as no compromise on human lives would be made.

According to Najam Ahmad Shah, under the rabies control program, more than 30,000 stray dogs have been vaccinated in Karachi alone. Successful efforts will be made in all districts of the province with the help of welfare organisations.

He said that the Sindh government has designed a mechanism similar to that of developed countries to control the dog population, which is the uniqueness and distinctiveness of Sindh province.

The Sindh Local Government Secretary told that three places at the level of Karachi are active in the field of sterilisation and surgery of dogs and similar measures would be taken across the province.

Najam Ahmad Shah said that the selection of a place for the operation theatre and treatment centre in Nawabshah has also been started.

Informing about the future steps, the Secretary Local Government Sindh said that in the next few days regarding the rabies control program tenders will also be issued for timely procurement of essential items and the entire process will be completed with full transparency and merit.

The Secretary Local Government Sindh further said that in all the districts of Sindh where the modern method of sterilisation is not in use at present, efforts will be made to control the dog population under alternative legal system in all these areas.

