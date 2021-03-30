ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rabies control programme: ‘Over 30,000 stray dogs vaccinated in Karachi’

Recorder Report 30 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Secretary Local Government (LG) Sindh, Syed Najam Ahmad Shah has said that the rabies control program costing over Rs90 crore is now entering a new phase under which modern equipments, operation theatre tables, vaccines, vehicles, ID chips and medicines will be procured, and the surgical procedure of sterilisation of stray dogs on a modern and scientific basis will play an important role in the protection of human lives.

Talking to newsmen, he said that local government department will keep following the orders of the Court and protection of lives of the people will be ensured as no compromise on human lives would be made.

According to Najam Ahmad Shah, under the rabies control program, more than 30,000 stray dogs have been vaccinated in Karachi alone. Successful efforts will be made in all districts of the province with the help of welfare organisations.

He said that the Sindh government has designed a mechanism similar to that of developed countries to control the dog population, which is the uniqueness and distinctiveness of Sindh province.

The Sindh Local Government Secretary told that three places at the level of Karachi are active in the field of sterilisation and surgery of dogs and similar measures would be taken across the province.

Najam Ahmad Shah said that the selection of a place for the operation theatre and treatment centre in Nawabshah has also been started.

Informing about the future steps, the Secretary Local Government Sindh said that in the next few days regarding the rabies control program tenders will also be issued for timely procurement of essential items and the entire process will be completed with full transparency and merit.

The Secretary Local Government Sindh further said that in all the districts of Sindh where the modern method of sterilisation is not in use at present, efforts will be made to control the dog population under alternative legal system in all these areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Court Syed Najam Ahmad Shah local government department ID chips

Rabies control programme: ‘Over 30,000 stray dogs vaccinated in Karachi’

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed

Six schoolchildren crushed to death

AGP to conduct audit of NJS

Hammad Azhar to replace Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.