ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
CBOT soybeans decline on U.S. weather, positioning ahead of USDA

  • CBOT May soybeans settled down 7-1/2 cents at $13.93 per bushel, with new-crop November down 2-3/4 cents at $12.04-1/2.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed lower on Monday, following as corn futures slid on favourable U.S. crop weather and position-squaring ahead of key reports due this week from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, traders said.

CBOT May soybeans settled down 7-1/2 cents at $13.93 per bushel, with new-crop November down 2-3/4 cents at $12.04-1/2.

CBOT May soymeal ended down $5.90 at $398.10 per short ton.

CBOT May soyoil rose 0.48 cent to settle at 52.96 cents per pound, supported by tightening global vegoil supplies and strength in Malaysian palm oil futures.

Farmers had harvested 71pc of Brazil's soy area through last Thursday, below the 76pc harvested at the same time last year, AgRural said.

Analysts expect the USDA's March 31 planting intentions report to show an expansion in U.S. plantings of corn and soybeans compared to last year, while March 1 soybean stocks are expected to be down 32pc from a year earlier.

Commodity funds hold a sizable net long position in CBOT soybean futures, leaving the market prone to long liquidation ahead of the USDA's stocks and plantings reports, which have a history of jolting the futures market.

The USDA reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 425,364 tonnes, the smallest weekly tally since July 2020 but nonetheless in line with trade expectations.

