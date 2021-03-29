World
UK PM Johnson says he hopes to avoid another lockdown
- "I am hopeful, I don't see anything in the data right now that would cause us to deviate from the roadmap, but we have got to remain humble in the face of nature and we have to be prepared to do whatever it takes to protect the British public,"
Updated 30 Mar 2021
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he hoped that England would not need to go into another lockdown if the public obey the rules and coronavirus vaccines continue to be effective.
"I am hopeful, I don't see anything in the data right now that would cause us to deviate from the roadmap, but we have got to remain humble in the face of nature and we have to be prepared to do whatever it takes to protect the British public," Johnson told a news conference.
Hammad Azhar to replace Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister
UK PM Johnson says he hopes to avoid another lockdown
President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak test positive for COVID-19
Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's 'Green Middle East' initiative, says PM
Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1
Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive
UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT
FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today
Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm
Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources
Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day
Read more stories
Comments