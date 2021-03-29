ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slides over 1pc as dollar, yields advance

  • Spot gold fell 1.1pc to $1,713.52 per ounce by 12:38 p.m. EDT (1638 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 1.2pc to $1,711.60.
Reuters Updated 30 Mar 2021

Gold slipped more than 1pc to an over two-week low on Monday as a firm dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields dented the safe-haven metal's appeal, also pressured by bets for a swift economic recovery in the United States.

Spot gold fell 1.1pc to $1,713.52 per ounce by 12:38 p.m. EDT (1638 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 1.2pc to $1,711.60.

"The gold and silver market bulls need a fundamental spark," said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff, adding a resurgence in U.S. dollar and elevated yields are limiting buying interest.

The dollar index firmed against rivals, hurting gold's appeal for investors holding other currencies.

The rapid recovery of the U.S. economy, with vaccine numbers ramping up and U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement this week, is a near term negative for gold prices, Wyckoff added.

Biden will release details on a infrastructure spending package that could be between $3 and $4 trillion on Wednesday.

Higher yields have also challenged gold's status as an inflation hedge since they translate into higher opportunity costs of holding the non-yielding bullion.

"We see virtually no scope for noticeably higher prices until mid-year, though gold should be able to make significant gains in the second half of the year," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, palladium slipped 5.3pc to $2,532.30, having earlier dropped to an over one-week low of $2,515.

Russia's Nornickel Nickel, the world's largest palladium producer, said it had stopped water flowing into its two major mines in the Siberian Arctic and both were on track to fully resume production in coming months.

Palladium could outperform other precious metals given that a larger-than-anticipated disruption in the Arctic mines will further erode the global stockpile, TD Securities said in a note.

Platinum was down 0.2pc at $1,182.42 per ounce and silver fell 1.4pc to $24.69.

Gold Joe Biden Commerzbank palladium Silver Dollar currencies Spot gold U.S. dollar gold price U.S. economy Jim Wyckoff Nornickel Nickel

Gold slides over 1pc as dollar, yields advance

President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak test positive for COVID-19

Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's 'Green Middle East' initiative, says PM

Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters