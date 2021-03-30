World
Turkey tightens coronavirus measures, brings back weekend lockdowns: Erdogan
- Erdogan said a full weekend lockdown was to be in place during the month of Ramadan, and restaurants would only serve as delivery and take-out.
30 Mar 2021
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced tighter measures against the coronavirus on Monday, citing the rising number of high-risk cities across the country.
Erdogan said a full weekend lockdown was to be in place during the month of Ramadan, and restaurants would only serve as delivery and take-out.
A curfew that is implemented between 9 pm and 5 am across the country was continued, Erdogan said.
