ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa's rand recovers, stocks rise

  • The domestic currency will remain erratic, swinging rapidly both stronger and weaker, as global market events continue to impact its direction.
  • Stocks surged on Monday extending a massive gain seen on Friday as hopes of a faster local economic recovery added on to positive global cues.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand firmed on Monday, reversing early losses alongside other emerging market currencies as an improving US economic outlook lifted demand for the dollar.

At 1502 GMT the rand was 0.15% firmer at 14.9675 against the dollar.

"The domestic currency will remain erratic, swinging rapidly both stronger and weaker, as global market events continue to impact its direction," said chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop, adding the volatility was likely to persist in the second quarter.

High-yielding currencies in the developing world have come under pressure this month from rising US bond yields, which have surged on expectations of higher inflation and have pushed up demand for the dollar.

On the domestic front, investors remain wary of slow progress in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine heading into the second quarter of the year, as a resurgence in infections would impact the anticipated economic recovery.

Stocks surged on Monday extending a massive gain seen on Friday as hopes of a faster local economic recovery added on to positive global cues.

The benchmark all-share index was up 0.38% to 67,089 points at day's close and the bluechip index JSE top 40 ended up 0.33% to 61,444 points.

The economy-sensitive banks rose with the bank index up 3.18%, hinting that investors are happy to bet on local economy picking up that rising cases of coronavirus globally and slow pace of vaccination in the country.

Index heavyweight and Africa's biggest company in terms of market capitalisation Naspers Ltd closed up 0.38% boosted by positive Chinese industrial output data.

Naspers, through its subsidiary Prosus NV , holds over 30% stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings.

Bonds firmed, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 paper down 3.5 basis points to 9.45%.

South Africa's rand South Africa's forex market rand vs dollar South Africa's economy

South Africa's rand recovers, stocks rise

President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak test positive for COVID-19

Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's 'Green Middle East' initiative, says PM

Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters