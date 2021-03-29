Bajwala forest promoting PM’s vision of clean & green Pakistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that forest in Bajwala area of Jhelum is promoting the Prime Minister’s vision of “Clean and Green” Pakistan.

“We have recovered 1544 Canal from land grabbers and planted some 26,000 trees in March 2019 for converting this area into forest, “ he said in an interview with a private television channel. This piece of land costing Rs.14 billion is a great contribution for PM’s scheme of 10 Billion Tsunami Tree, he added.

The Prime Minister was taking keen interest in his campaign for Clean and Green Pakistan, he said. Different saplings being utilized for herbal medicine would also be planted in Bajwala forest, he disclosed. Replying to a question, he said that in collaboration with ministry of science & f technology, we are constructing “Bio Park” of South Asia.

Commenting on Sindh government’s role for tree plantation, he said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party have become the local area party due to less interest in public welfare projects.

The vote bank of PPP leaders is rapidly declining in urban and rural area of the province, he claimed. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, he said would continue to contribute for development and prosperity of the people of Pakistan, he said.