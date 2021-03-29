Wahab inaugurates anti-polio drive aimed to vaccinate 9.4mn children

KARACHI: Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated the second anti-polio campaign of 2021 by vaccinating children at Jamiat Hospital in Delhi Colony.

He was accompanied by a polio team from district South who vaccinated children under the age of five.

Wahab, while talking to media persons on this occasion, said that polio eradication campaign was organized by Sindh government, which was being run from March 29 to April 4, 2021.

He said that the target of Sindh government was to vaccinate 9.4 million children, including 2.2 million children, in Karachi.

He appealed to the journalists to positively publicize the polio eradication campaign and help the Sindh government in persuading the parents so that the children could be protected from the polio virus for life after being vaccinated against polio.

He thanked God for no occurrence of polio case since last July and hoped that polio would be completely eradicated across Sindh and the country. "The credit for this goes to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for launching polio eradication campaign in 1993," he concluded.