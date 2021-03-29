ANL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.83%)
ASC 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
ASL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.74%)
AVN 87.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
BYCO 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.46%)
DGKC 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.4%)
EPCL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.22%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.05%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.01%)
HASCOL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.32%)
HUBC 83.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.19%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.7%)
KAPCO 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.48%)
MLCF 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.63%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.75%)
PIBTL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.79%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.59%)
PPL 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.21%)
PRL 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-6.4%)
PTC 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.07%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.96%)
SNGP 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-4.41%)
TRG 156.32 Decreased By ▼ -6.77 (-4.15%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.81%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,790 Decreased By ▼ -117.72 (-2.4%)
BR30 25,267 Decreased By ▼ -781.33 (-3%)
KSE100 44,752 Decreased By ▼ -769.74 (-1.69%)
KSE30 18,405 Decreased By ▼ -317.3 (-1.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Strong industrial activity, profit lift China steel futures

  • Coke futures advanced 4.7% to 2,281 yuan per tonne.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

BEIJING: Chinese steel futures advanced on Monday, with rebar and hot-rolled coil gaining more than 3%, lifted by attractive industrial profit margins and rising demand amid strong construction and manufacturing activity.

China's industrial profit surged 179% in the first two months from the year-ago period, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday.

Margins in the manufacturing sector jumped 219.5% on an annual basis while profit earned by ferrous smelting and processing companies soared 271% during the January-February period, according to the statistics bureau.

Apparent demand for five main steel products, including steel rebar and hot-rolled coil, rose 5.6% week-on-week, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

"According to the usual practice, if daily turnover for construction materials stays above 200,000 tonnes for a week, it can be proved that peak demand season has come," Tang Chuanlin, analyst with CITIC Securities said in a note.

Construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , for May delivery, gained as much as 3.3% to 5,005 yuan ($764.97) a tonne. It was up 2.29%, as of 0302 GMT.

Hot-rolled coil futures, used in the manufacturing sector, jumped 3.5% to 5,318 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel inched up 0.7% to 14,430 yuan a tonne. Prices for steelmaking raw materials on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also gained.

Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse surged 5.5% to 1,629 yuan a tonne.

Coke futures advanced 4.7% to 2,281 yuan per tonne.

However, analysts with Chang An Futures warned of price fluctuations as the May contracts are about to be delivered soon.

Benchmark iron ore futures opened more than 3% higher, and was trading up 2.6% at 1,102 yuan by 0302 GMT.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China were unchanged at $162 per tonne on Friday from the previous session, according to SteelHome consultancy.

steel Mysteel consultancy rebar China's steel rebar futures industrial activity

Strong industrial activity, profit lift China steel futures

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters