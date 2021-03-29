Sudan, rebel faction sign deal on peace talks

JUBA: Sudan's government signed an agreement with a rebel faction on Sunday to guide future peace negotiations as the country's transitional leaders move to put an end to myriad internal conflicts.

The "declaration of principles" signed with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) faction lays out priorities including the unification of armed forces and the establishment of a democratic, secular state with freedom of religion.

It was signed by Sudanese head of state General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Abdelaziz al-Hilu, head of the SPLM-N wing.

The group is based in the states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile in the country's south. The signing took place in South Sudanese capital Juba.

"The next thing is the two parties will resume talks three weeks from now," mediation team official Ramadan Goch told AFP.

"They are now going to organise their teams and prepare to resume the peace talks."

The transitional government in Khartoum, which includes soldiers and civilians installed after the 2019 overthrow of Omar al-Bashir's 30-year dictatorship, have made peace with the country's rebel groups a priority.