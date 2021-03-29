HEC chairman slot: ‘Professionals be included in selection body’

LAHORE: The Secretary Punjab University Academic Staff Association Dr. Amjad Magsi along with Vice Presidents Dr. Muhammad Azhar Naeem, Dr Muhammad Islam and other officer bearers in a joint statement said that the position of Chairman Higher Education Commission Pakistan has a paramount importance for the future of higher education sector of Pakistan, especially for the public sector universities as the major stakeholder.

Unfortunately, last time the composition of the selection committee for Chairman Higher Education Commission was dominated by the representatives of the private sector academic institutions. Then Search Committee is largely responsible for landing Higher Education Commission particularly and higher education sector generally in the present sorry state of affairs.

It is feared that once again the Committee, comprising almost entirely of individuals from the private sector, is going to select a panel for a position in the Public sector that carries the status of a Minister of State of the Government of Pakistan.

PU ASA demands that selection committee for the very important slot of Chairman HEC must comprise professionals from public sector, who have a vast and meaningful experience in indigenous higher education and administration.

The government should select an individual who can understand educational realities on the ground and has the ability to provide home-grown solutions instead of following western models blindly.

