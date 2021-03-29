ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Qureshi to attend Dushanbe conference

Recorder Report 29 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the Pakistan delegation at the 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) Ministerial Conference, being held on 30 March in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

According a press release issued by Foreign Office on Sunday, the ministerial meeting will be preceded by Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) on March 29 (today).

The theme of the conference is “Strengthening Consensus for Peace and Development.”

During the ministerial moot, the foreign minister will deliver a statement highlighting Pakistan’s positive contributions to the Afghan peace process and its support for Afghanistan’s development and connectivity within the regional framework, FO said. On the sidelines of the conference, the foreign minister will hold consultations with key regional and international partners, it added.

During his visit to Dushanbe, the foreign minister will have bilateral engagement with the Tajik leadership. Besides holding talks with Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Foreign Minister Qureshi will have interaction with other Tajik dignitaries and review the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

“The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, initiated in 2011, is an important platform to promote peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan through regional cooperation, confidence-building measures (CBMs), and dialogue. Pakistan attaches high importance to this Process and has been a regular contributor to the advancement of its objectives. Pakistan is the lead country for Disaster Management and Agriculture Development CBMs under the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process,” the statement said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

