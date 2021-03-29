ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,215
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
654,591
476724hr
Sindh
264,607
Punjab
212,918
Balochistan
19,497
Islamabad
55,594
KPK
84,609
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soft loans: PCGA constitutes task force body

APP 29 Mar 2021

MULTAN: Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), Dr Jassu Mal, has constituted a task force committee to ensure provision of loans on easy conditions to growers. The committee was constituted with the approval of PCGA executive committee which would help to ensure provision of soft loans to growers for fertilizer, seeds and pesticides along with Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) representatives. The committee will also meet the heads of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) and other cotton research centres for improvement of cotton seed varieties.

The help desk was also established at PCGA office under supervision of the committee which would provide guidance to growers for betterment of cotton crop. The stakeholders concerned could contact at PCGA office regarding it. The awareness drive through FM radio will also be launched for guidance of the growers and publicity of ‘Grow cotton, save economy’ also be made at country level which will help better cotton yielding, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Soft loans: PCGA constitutes task force body

Sell-off process of PSEs by PC: Hafeez incensed by ‘delaying tactics’

Sugar crisis probe: FIA summons 40 satta players

Housing finance: PM asks banks to take pro active approach

MoMA to challenge GST on CDC imposed by Sindh govt

BD violence spreads after Modi’s visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

Troops fire at funeral as Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup

Pro-IS network behind Indonesian cathedral suicide bombing

UK ministers reject Sanjeev Gupta’s bailout plea: FT

No military solution to Afghan conflict: FO

UK conglomerate sued over rape allegations by Malawi tea workers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.