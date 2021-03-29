Soft loans: PCGA constitutes task force body

MULTAN: Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), Dr Jassu Mal, has constituted a task force committee to ensure provision of loans on easy conditions to growers. The committee was constituted with the approval of PCGA executive committee which would help to ensure provision of soft loans to growers for fertilizer, seeds and pesticides along with Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) representatives. The committee will also meet the heads of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) and other cotton research centres for improvement of cotton seed varieties.

The help desk was also established at PCGA office under supervision of the committee which would provide guidance to growers for betterment of cotton crop. The stakeholders concerned could contact at PCGA office regarding it. The awareness drive through FM radio will also be launched for guidance of the growers and publicity of ‘Grow cotton, save economy’ also be made at country level which will help better cotton yielding, said a press release issued here on Sunday.