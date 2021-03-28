ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,215
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
654,591
476724hr
Sindh
264,607
Punjab
212,918
Balochistan
19,497
Islamabad
55,594
KPK
84,609
Tightly controlled Turkmenistan holds first senate elections

  • The authorities said voting participation stood at 98.7 percent, with winners due to be declared over the next week.
AFP 28 Mar 2021

ASHGABAT: Turkmenistan on Sunday held its first elections to a newly created senate but there were no opposition candidates in the central Asian country run by strongman ruler Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

Turkmen voted at six polling stations -- one in the capital Ashgabat and five in the regions -- during just two hours between 10:00 am (0500 GMT) and noon to choose from 112 candidates running for 48 seats in the upper house of parliament.

No foreign observers were present for the voting.

The authorities said voting participation stood at 98.7 percent, with winners due to be declared over the next week.

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who has led the former Soviet republic with an iron grip since 2006, will also designate eight additional senators.

The new two-chamber parliament, known as the Milli Genes, or National Council, will be made up of 56 senators and 125 deputies.

Profiles of candidates published by the government newspaper, Netralny Turkmenistan, indicated they were mainly civil servants.

The election marks "an important stage and a starting point for a new page in the parliamentary history of our country," the country's electoral commission said.

It "will contribute to an improvement in legislation, the modernisation of government bodies, and to the coherent democratisation of society," the commission added.

Energy-rich Turkmenistan is considered one of the most repressive countries in the world with a personality cult around the 63-year-old leader.

No opposition is tolerated in the country and the media are under strict state control.

