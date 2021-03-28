First case: Man booked by Lahore police for not wearing face mask

(Karachi) In a first case, Lahore police have booked a man for violating coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs), local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, an FIR as been registered against Muhammad Javed at Islampura police station for not wearing a mask. The case has been lodged under the provisions of the Punjab Epidemic Control Ordinance 2020.

Commenting on the matter, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Muhammad Dogar said action would be taken against those who violate SOPs under the provincial government's zero-tolerance policy.

Meanwhile, Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Usman said those people who are found violating the corona SOPs will be arrested and put behind bars. He said a case will be registered against the offender for not wearing a mask and he can face up to six months in jail.

Earlier today, coronavirus pandemic claimed another 57 lives in the past 24 hours and infected 4,767 people across the country. The total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 14,215.

As per the NCOC, 4,767 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 3,043 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 654,591.

Meanwhile, 45,656 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 595,929 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 1,006,6726 samples have been tested thus far.

So far, 212,918 cases have been reported in Punjab, 264,607 in Sindh, 84,609 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 19,497 in Balochistan, 4,999 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 55,594 in Islamabad and 12,367 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.