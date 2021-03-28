ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,215
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
654,591
476724hr
Sindh
264,607
Punjab
212,918
Balochistan
19,497
Islamabad
55,594
KPK
84,609
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

First case: Man booked by Lahore police for not wearing face mask

  • An FIR as been registered against Muhammad Javed at Islampura police station for violating corona SOPs
  • Lahore Commissioner says those people who fail to follow COVID-19 guidelines will be arrested and put behind bars
Fahad Zulfikar 28 Mar 2021

(Karachi) In a first case, Lahore police have booked a man for violating coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs), local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, an FIR as been registered against Muhammad Javed at Islampura police station for not wearing a mask. The case has been lodged under the provisions of the Punjab Epidemic Control Ordinance 2020.

Commenting on the matter, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Muhammad Dogar said action would be taken against those who violate SOPs under the provincial government's zero-tolerance policy.

Meanwhile, Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Usman said those people who are found violating the corona SOPs will be arrested and put behind bars. He said a case will be registered against the offender for not wearing a mask and he can face up to six months in jail.

Earlier today, coronavirus pandemic claimed another 57 lives in the past 24 hours and infected 4,767 people across the country. The total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 14,215.

As per the NCOC, 4,767 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 3,043 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 654,591.

Meanwhile, 45,656 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 595,929 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 1,006,6726 samples have been tested thus far.

So far, 212,918 cases have been reported in Punjab, 264,607 in Sindh, 84,609 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 19,497 in Balochistan, 4,999 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 55,594 in Islamabad and 12,367 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

FIR registered coronavirus pandemic action taken Lahore police Violation of SOPs Islampura police station Punjab Epidemic Control Ordinance 2020 provincial government's zero tolerance policy behind bars first case

First case: Man booked by Lahore police for not wearing face mask

Maryam Nawaz gets tested for COVID-19 after developing virus symptoms

Pandemic upsurge hits Europe recovery hopes

Global condemnation after bloodiest day since Myanmar coup

Cities worldwide dim lights to mark Earth Hour

Goldman Sachs dustup hits nerve as pandemic blurs work-life line

PM Khan wishes Hindu community 'a very happy' Holi

One dead, nine wounded in a suspected suicide blast outside Indonesian church

NCOC warns of tougher Covid-19 restrictions

Maryam launches scathing attack on PPP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters