Maryam Nawaz tests negative for COVID-19

**(Karachi) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has been tested negative for COVID-19, party's spokesperson Mariyum Aurangzeb confirmed on Sunday.

Maryam Nawaz had earlier developed coronavirus symptoms.

The PML-N spokesperson said that the party's vice president had been suffering from high fever and throat ache. She added that the doctors advised her to take complete rest.

“The vice president has been unwell for a while now but she still went to the Lahore High Court for her hearing,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz has cancelled all kinds of political activities for the next four days in view of her deteriorating health condition.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the government would have no option but to toughen restrictions if the coronavirus situation did not improve.

Addressing a media briefing on March 27, he said restrictions were toughen two weeks ago due to a worse coronavirus situation.

He said the pandemic is spreading rapidly not just in Pakistan, but across the globe, especially in neighbouring countries. The federal minister said the number of critical patients had increased drastically in the last 12 days. "If the trend continues, the situation may slip out of hand," he added.