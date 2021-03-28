ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,215
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
654,591
476724hr
Sindh
264,607
Punjab
212,918
Balochistan
19,497
Islamabad
55,594
KPK
84,609
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz tests negative for COVID-19

  • Marriyum Aurangzeb said the party's vice president was suffering from high fever and throat ache
  • Maryam Nawaz has cancelled all kinds of political activities for the next four days in view of her deteriorating health condition
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 28 Mar 2021

**(Karachi) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has been tested negative for COVID-19, party's spokesperson Mariyum Aurangzeb confirmed on Sunday.

Maryam Nawaz had earlier developed coronavirus symptoms.

The PML-N spokesperson said that the party's vice president had been suffering from high fever and throat ache. She added that the doctors advised her to take complete rest.

“The vice president has been unwell for a while now but she still went to the Lahore High Court for her hearing,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz has cancelled all kinds of political activities for the next four days in view of her deteriorating health condition.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the government would have no option but to toughen restrictions if the coronavirus situation did not improve.

Addressing a media briefing on March 27, he said restrictions were toughen two weeks ago due to a worse coronavirus situation.

He said the pandemic is spreading rapidly not just in Pakistan, but across the globe, especially in neighbouring countries. The federal minister said the number of critical patients had increased drastically in the last 12 days. "If the trend continues, the situation may slip out of hand," he added.

Maryam Nawaz Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Marriyum Aurangzeb COVID 19 symptoms high fever and throat ache complete rest advised political activities cancelled deteriorating health condition

Maryam Nawaz tests negative for COVID-19

First case: Man booked by Lahore police for not wearing face mask

COVID-19 pandemic: Pakistan reports 57 deaths, over 4,000 new cases in 24 hours

Washington condemns China's 'baseless sanctions' against US officials over Xinjiang: Blinken

Pandemic upsurge hits Europe recovery hopes

Global condemnation after bloodiest day since Myanmar coup

Cities worldwide dim lights to mark Earth Hour

Goldman Sachs dustup hits nerve as pandemic blurs work-life line

PM Khan wishes Hindu community 'a very happy' Holi

One dead, nine wounded in a suspected suicide blast outside Indonesian church

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters