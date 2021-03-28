Working for welfare of women top priority of Sindh govt: Shehla Raza

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Women's Development Minister Shehla Raza has said that working for the welfare of women is the top priority of the Sindh government. She informed that all Darul Aman Centers of Sindh have now been handed over to the Women's Development Department. She was talking to the media in Darul Aman, Qasimabad, Hyderabad today.

She said that she would personally visit Darul Aman Centers in Sindh to bring improvement in Darul Aman Centers and today's visit is an effort in this regard.

She said that the Social Welfare Department and Women's Development Department would work together in Sindh to start new projects for the betterment of women and added that we have no shortage of funds.

Shehla Raza assured that every possible effort would be made to make the Darul Aman building in Nawabshah functional. To a question, she said that we will definitely implement the effective legislation made by the federation, "We want the federation to legislate because ordinances alone do not serve the purpose," she said.

Replying a question, she said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has met the leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami which is part of the democratic and political process and we have also been voted by the Jamaat-e-Islami and PML-N for the election of the leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

To a question, she said that PDM was not ready for Senate elections and by-elections but we (PPP) suggested taking part in these elections and then the results are in front of people adding that Muslim League (N) without consulting us made seat adjustments with Muslim League (Q) in Punjab.

Provincial Secretary Sindh Anjum Jumani, in-charge of Women Complaints Cell Hyderabad Qurat-ul-Ain Shah and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion. Later Sindh Women's Development Minister Shehla Raza inspected different sections of Darul Aman and directed the concerned officers for the renovation works and resolving other issues of Darul Aman.

