NTDC completes work on 130km 220kV transmission line

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Dispatch Company Ltd (NTDC) have completed the rehabilitation/up-gradation of the existing 130km long 220kV double circuit transmission line from Jamshoro to KDA-33 (Karachi).

The NTDC has completed rehabilitation work ahead of the deadline despite difficulties faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The transmission line is expected to be energized on or before 31st March 2021.

The completion of this transmission infrastructure shall result in the increase of 450 MW power supply from national grid to the KE power network during summer once load demand is high. Consequently, it shall result in reduction of load shedding in Karachi.

