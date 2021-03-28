ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 28, 2021
Pakistan

PIIA holds webinar: 'Ghani-led govt biggest obstacle to peace in Afghanistan'

Mohammad Bilal Tahir 28 Mar 2021

KARACHI: "The biggest obstacle to peace in Afghanistan is President Ashraf Ghani-led government as this government not in favour to be replaced with an interim administration until a new constitution is agreed and elections held. The Ghani-led government had refused the United States plan to bring an interim government in the country."

These views were expressed by the diplomat Rustam Shah Mohmand during a webinar on "Global and Regional Dimensions of the Afghan Conflict", arranged by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA), here on Saturday.

Rustam Shah said the only way out for the success of peace talks is the creation of a broad based multiethnic interim government that has Taliban in a dominant position.

"The post interim government scenario would be that the Taliban have to convert their movement into a political party and come up with an election manifesto and agenda", Rustam added.

Senior Journalist Rahim Ullah Yousafzai said the new US peace proposal has tried to satisfy both the Taliban and the Afghan government.

"Neither the Afghan government nor the Taliban are enthusiastic about US plan including formation of transitional government", Rahim added.

He mentioned that Ashraf Ghani is also opposed to the proposed interim government while Taliban believed that past efforts to create interim government in the country had not delivered so they are opposing the new plan of the US.

"Taliban also rejected Ghani's proposal for holding fresh elections. They continue to insist on revival of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and have not shared the views on democracy and elections publicly", he added.

He said peace talks would continue despite hurdles and agreements which they have reached could be implemented.

Founder and Executive Director, Training Rights Association of for Afghan Women (THRA) Roshan Sirran said amid the Afghan peace process, her organization is educating Afghan women to struggle for their rights aimed peace.

"We need concrete steps for peace", she said. She added that they want guarantees from the international community regarding freedom of speech, free media and civilian rights in Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Ashraf Ghani webinar PIIA peace in Afghanistan Rustam Shah Mohmand

