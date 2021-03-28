PIIA holds webinar: 'Ghani-led govt biggest obstacle to peace in Afghanistan'

KARACHI: "The biggest obstacle to peace in Afghanistan is President Ashraf Ghani-led government as this government not in favour to be replaced with an interim administration until a new constitution is agreed and elections held. The Ghani-led government had refused the United States plan to bring an interim government in the country."

These views were expressed by the diplomat Rustam Shah Mohmand during a webinar on "Global and Regional Dimensions of the Afghan Conflict", arranged by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA), here on Saturday.

Rustam Shah said the only way out for the success of peace talks is the creation of a broad based multiethnic interim government that has Taliban in a dominant position.

"The post interim government scenario would be that the Taliban have to convert their movement into a political party and come up with an election manifesto and agenda", Rustam added.

Senior Journalist Rahim Ullah Yousafzai said the new US peace proposal has tried to satisfy both the Taliban and the Afghan government.

"Neither the Afghan government nor the Taliban are enthusiastic about US plan including formation of transitional government", Rahim added.

He mentioned that Ashraf Ghani is also opposed to the proposed interim government while Taliban believed that past efforts to create interim government in the country had not delivered so they are opposing the new plan of the US.

"Taliban also rejected Ghani's proposal for holding fresh elections. They continue to insist on revival of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and have not shared the views on democracy and elections publicly", he added.

He said peace talks would continue despite hurdles and agreements which they have reached could be implemented.

Founder and Executive Director, Training Rights Association of for Afghan Women (THRA) Roshan Sirran said amid the Afghan peace process, her organization is educating Afghan women to struggle for their rights aimed peace.

"We need concrete steps for peace", she said. She added that they want guarantees from the international community regarding freedom of speech, free media and civilian rights in Afghanistan.

