ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Denmark team promise Qatar protest

AFP 28 Mar 2021

COPENHAGEN: Denmark's national squad announced Saturday they would stage a protest in support of the rights of migrant workers in Qatar at this Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Moldova.

The move comes as debate grows over alleged human rights abuses in Qatar, the controversial 2022 hosts of football's most prestigious tournament, and the conditions of the migrant workers building the World Cup venues.

"The players in the men's national team have decided to mark the need for change in Qatar," the Danish Football Association said in a statement.

The association added it was being organised together with the Netherlands squad - which have already hinted at a protest of their own - "and with the possibility that more national teams can follow suit."

Denmark's team however did not divulge any details of what form the protest would take.

The Netherlands will square off against Latvia on Saturday in Amsterdam at 1700 GMT and Denmark will face Moldova the following day at 1600GMT at the MCH Arena in Herning, Denmark. Both Norway's and Germany's teams have already made protest gestures at their respective qualifiers, in both case by wearing shirts with human rights messages.

Qatar has faced criticisms for its treatment of migrant workers, many of whom are involved in preparations for the 2022 World Cup, with campaigners accusing employers of exploitation and forcing labourers to work in dangerous conditions.

Qatari authorities insist they have done more than any country in the region to improve worker welfare.

