Indonesia will not import rice before June

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday said the government will not import rice before June and will maximise absorption of rice from local farmers before it starts importing.

In a virtual address, he said the rice deals Indonesia has with Thailand and Vietnam are "safeguarded given the pandemic situation which is full of uncertainties."

Indonesia earlier this month signed a deal with Thailand to import up to one million tonnes a year of 15% to 25% white rice for four years.

x