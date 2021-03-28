Ukraine raises barley export forecast, revises wheat, barley harvest data

KYIV: Ukraine's economy ministry has slightly increased its forecast for Ukrainian barley exports in the 2020/21 July-June season to 4 million tonnes from 3.815 million a month earlier, local traders union said late on Friday.

The upward revision caused an increase in the overall grain exports to 45.67 million tonnes from the previous forecast of 45.42 million tonnes.

The ministry also reduced Ukraine's 2020 grain harvest volume to 64.94 million tonnes from 65.48 million due to a revised wheat and barley harvest.

The ministry cut 2020 wheat crop volume to 24.88 million tonnes from 25.1 million and barley to 7.64 million tonnes from 7.76 million tonnes. The ministry gave no reason for the new figures.