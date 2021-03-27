ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA body recommends curbing of illegal SIMs

Recorder Report 27 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, Friday, recommended that curbing the issue of unauthorized and illegal SIMs need collaborative effort on the part of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and the NADRA.

The parliamentary panel met with Ali Khan Jadoon in the chair, here on Friday. On the unanimous recommendation of the committee members, the details of agreement between government of Pakistan and Etisalat would be discussed in the next in-camera meeting of the committee.

The committee chairman recommended to the PTA to work for the provision of internet to unserved and underserved areas especially in Balochistan on a priority basis. The issue of SIMs of deceased persons was also deliberated upon in detail and the PTA briefed the committee about the mechanism of transfer of SIMs to the successors. The committee unanimously suggested having an automatic procedure of the blockage of the SIMs of deceased persons. The committee recommended the PTA and the NADRA to collaborate and come up with workable mechanism within a week for this committee.

The committee suggested that there should be a mechanism where the PTA can detect automatically about the deceased ID card no, so that the SIMs can be blocked issued against the deceased persons.

The PTA representative also informed the committee that total five voice SIMs and two data SIMs can be issued against one ID card number. The PTA also briefed the committee about the matter of verifying the SIMs across the country.

The committee also took serious notice about the issue of method of sale of SIMs across the country and instructed the PTA to evolve some mechanism to regulate the sale of SIMs by telecom provider. The committee also sought the detail of agreement between Etisalat and the government of Pakistan in the next in-camera meeting. It also raised reservation about not attending the committee meeting by senior officers from the PTCL.

The committee unanimously recommended the PTA for provision of internet services to far-flung areas especially in Balochistan and Sindh provinces. The agenda item related with tax revenue by telecom industry and the agenda item II related with Sub-Committee was deferred.

The Standing Committee meeting was attended by MNAs Aysha Rajaz Ali, Romana Khurshid Alam, Syed Mahmood Shah, Naz Baloch, Ali Gohar Khan, and senior officers from the PTA, the USF, the NADRA, and the PTCL.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nadra Information Technology NA body Telecommunication illegal SIMs

NA body recommends curbing of illegal SIMs

Payment to IPPs in limbo due to NAB investigation

PDM rift deepens as Gilani appointed Opposition leader

PML-N accuses Gilani of obtaining BAP’s support

Global supply chains scrambled: Suez Canal blockage could cost global trade $10bn a week

LoS extensions approved by PPIB board

Petroleum shortages: SAPM on petroleum asked to step down

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

$1.336bn loan accords inked with WB for 7 projects

ECC approves Rs1bn for ad drive to highlight govt initiatives

Registration for citizens aged 50, above from 30th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.