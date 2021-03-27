PIA restores flights for Saidu Sharif after 17 years

PESHAWAR: Saidu Sharif Airport, Swat was Friday reopened for commercial flights and the national flag carrier - PIA - restored operation at the airport after17 years. The first flight of the national airliner PK-650 touched the ground on Swat Airport carrying passengers from Islamabad. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Ministers Ghulam Sarwar and Murad Saeed were also onboard of the inaugural flight to Swat.

Initially, two flights in a week will be operated for Swat which would be connected with flights from Karachi and Lahore to Islamabad. Besides elected public representatives, high ups of divisional and district administration and civil aviation authorities warmly welcomed the passengers at the airport.

