Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices....
27 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2185.50 2208.00 8781.00 1907.00 15984.00 27250.00 2759.00 2300.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2185.50 2208.00 8781.00 1907.00 15984.00 27250.00 2759.00 2300.00
3-months Buyer 2199.50 2235.50 8780.50 1932.00 16012.00 25310.00 2772.00 2313.00
3-months Seller 2199.50 2235.50 8780.50 1932.00 16012.00 25310.00 2772.00 2313.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 23590.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 23590.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.