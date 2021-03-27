THE RUPEE: Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR continued to go up against USD in both interbank and open markets. PKR also went up against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market. Until writing of this report, USD continued to go up in global currency markets on Friday as investors continued to opt for safe haven dollar in wake of rising US treasury yields and extended Covid-19 lockdowns in Europe.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 45 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 154.55 and 154.65 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 154.70 and 155.20 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 181.50 and 183 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 42 and 42.30 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 40.95 and 41.20 respectively.

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Friday.

Following a slight decrease in the buyers’ interest, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and closed lower for buying and selling at Rs 154.70 and Rs 155.70 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 155.20 and Rs 155.80 respectively, local currency dealers said.

On the other hand, the national currency failed to sustain its earlier recoveries and declined its worth versus the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Thursday’s closing of Rs 211.20 and Rs 212.50 to Rs 211.50 and Rs 213.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: Pak rupee gained 50 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs155.50(buying) and Rs 155.60(selling) against last rate of Rs156(buying) and Rs 156.10(selling).

It closed at Rs155.50(buying) and Rs 155.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 101,100 (selling) and Rs101,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

