Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 27 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Mar 26, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        25-Mar-21      24-Mar-21      23-Mar-21      22-Mar-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.107648       0.107663       0.107669       0.107507
Euro                             0.830351       0.830706       0.833086       0.834553
Japanese yen                   0.00646187     0.00646691     0.00644073     0.00642586
U.K. pound                       0.963853       0.963338        0.96587       0.970799
U.S. dollar                      0.703568         0.7025       0.701074       0.699776
Algerian dinar                 0.00524161     0.00523555     0.00524149     0.00522776
Australian dollar                0.534712        0.53397       0.539827       0.540647
Botswana pula                   0.0635322      0.0636465      0.0637977      0.0635397
Brazilian real                   0.124351       0.126979       0.127596       0.126626
Brunei dollar                    0.522439       0.522033       0.522955       0.521132
Canadian dollar                  0.558122       0.559226       0.558091       0.559239
Chilean peso                  0.000972652    0.000974855    0.000978525    0.000974673
Colombian peso                0.000193547    0.000195692      0.0001973
Czech koruna                    0.0316538      0.0316984       0.031802      0.0320073
Danish krone                     0.111667       0.111714       0.112034       0.112232
Indian rupee                   0.00968966     0.00966888      0.0096977     0.00966846
Israeli New Shekel               0.212558       0.213202                      0.211861
Korean won                    0.000620704    0.000622784    0.000619707    0.000618286
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.32892        2.32539        2.32182        2.31752
Malaysian ringgit                0.169964         0.1702       0.170329       0.170283
Mauritian rupee                 0.0173523      0.0173214      0.0172977      0.0172698
Mexican peso                    0.0338804      0.0337932      0.0339654      0.0340047
New Zealand dollar                0.49102       0.491329       0.498534        0.50041
Norwegian krone                                0.0817926      0.0818495      0.0823092
Omani rial                        1.82983        1.82705        1.82334        1.81996
Peruvian sol                                    0.188793       0.188664       0.188162
Philippine peso                 0.0144526      0.0144529      0.0144301      0.0143768
Polish zloty                     0.179239       0.179677       0.180941       0.180504
Qatari riyal                     0.193288       0.192995       0.192603       0.192246
Russian ruble                  0.00923632     0.00922479     0.00930318     0.00937931
Saudi Arabian riyal
Singapore dollar                 0.522439       0.522033       0.522955       0.521132
South African rand              0.0471181      0.0475707      0.0472517
Swedish krona                   0.0816422      0.0815239       0.081928      0.0817123
Swiss franc                      0.752037       0.751257       0.754208       0.756801
Thai baht                       0.0226279      0.0226489       0.022643      0.0226421
Trinidadian dollar               0.103742       0.103653       0.103418       0.103413
U.A.E. dirham                    0.191577       0.191287       0.190898       0.190545
Uruguayan peso                  0.0158508      0.0158811      0.0158833      0.0158199
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

