WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Mar 26, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 25-Mar-21 24-Mar-21 23-Mar-21 22-Mar-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107648 0.107663 0.107669 0.107507 Euro 0.830351 0.830706 0.833086 0.834553 Japanese yen 0.00646187 0.00646691 0.00644073 0.00642586 U.K. pound 0.963853 0.963338 0.96587 0.970799 U.S. dollar 0.703568 0.7025 0.701074 0.699776 Algerian dinar 0.00524161 0.00523555 0.00524149 0.00522776 Australian dollar 0.534712 0.53397 0.539827 0.540647 Botswana pula 0.0635322 0.0636465 0.0637977 0.0635397 Brazilian real 0.124351 0.126979 0.127596 0.126626 Brunei dollar 0.522439 0.522033 0.522955 0.521132 Canadian dollar 0.558122 0.559226 0.558091 0.559239 Chilean peso 0.000972652 0.000974855 0.000978525 0.000974673 Colombian peso 0.000193547 0.000195692 0.0001973 Czech koruna 0.0316538 0.0316984 0.031802 0.0320073 Danish krone 0.111667 0.111714 0.112034 0.112232 Indian rupee 0.00968966 0.00966888 0.0096977 0.00966846 Israeli New Shekel 0.212558 0.213202 0.211861 Korean won 0.000620704 0.000622784 0.000619707 0.000618286 Kuwaiti dinar 2.32892 2.32539 2.32182 2.31752 Malaysian ringgit 0.169964 0.1702 0.170329 0.170283 Mauritian rupee 0.0173523 0.0173214 0.0172977 0.0172698 Mexican peso 0.0338804 0.0337932 0.0339654 0.0340047 New Zealand dollar 0.49102 0.491329 0.498534 0.50041 Norwegian krone 0.0817926 0.0818495 0.0823092 Omani rial 1.82983 1.82705 1.82334 1.81996 Peruvian sol 0.188793 0.188664 0.188162 Philippine peso 0.0144526 0.0144529 0.0144301 0.0143768 Polish zloty 0.179239 0.179677 0.180941 0.180504 Qatari riyal 0.193288 0.192995 0.192603 0.192246 Russian ruble 0.00923632 0.00922479 0.00930318 0.00937931 Saudi Arabian riyal Singapore dollar 0.522439 0.522033 0.522955 0.521132 South African rand 0.0471181 0.0475707 0.0472517 Swedish krona 0.0816422 0.0815239 0.081928 0.0817123 Swiss franc 0.752037 0.751257 0.754208 0.756801 Thai baht 0.0226279 0.0226489 0.022643 0.0226421 Trinidadian dollar 0.103742 0.103653 0.103418 0.103413 U.A.E. dirham 0.191577 0.191287 0.190898 0.190545 Uruguayan peso 0.0158508 0.0158811 0.0158833 0.0158199 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

