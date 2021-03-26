ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
ASL 24.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 93.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.65%)
BOP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.93%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.43%)
EPCL 56.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.84%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.53%)
FFBL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
HASCOL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
HUBC 85.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
JSCL 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
KAPCO 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.29%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.87%)
MLCF 46.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
PAEL 33.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
PPL 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 28.34 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (6.94%)
PTC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.39%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 164.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.46%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,917 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-0.08%)
BR30 26,168 Increased By ▲ 116.17 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By ▼ -173.21 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,755 Decreased By ▼ -95.29 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
World

UK calls on China to allow access to Xinjiang after sanctions

*On Friday, Britain stated that China was targeting critics with sanctions, calling on Beijing to allow international access to Xinjiang to verify the alleged human rights abuses in the province.
BR Web Desk 26 Mar 2021

LONDON: On Friday, Britain stated that China was targeting critics with sanctions, calling on Beijing to allow international access to Xinjiang to verify the alleged human rights abuses in the province.

China has been accused by the larger international community of committing human rights abuses and forcibly detaining members of the Muslim Uighur community in "re-education camps" in the province of Xinjiang.

“It speaks volumes that, while the UK joins the international community in sanctioning those responsible for human rights abuses, the Chinese government sanctions its critics,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

“If Beijing want to credibly rebut claims of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, it should allow the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights full access to verify the truth.”

