ANL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.79%)
ASC 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
DGKC 125.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.82%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HASCOL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.86%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
JSCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.25%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.99%)
PAEL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (6.87%)
PTC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.49%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
SNGP 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.24%)
TRG 163.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
UNITY 30.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.44%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,920 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)
BR30 26,123 Increased By ▲ 70.81 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,586 Decreased By ▼ -140.18 (-0.31%)
KSE30 18,770 Decreased By ▼ -80.04 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars down sharply for week, bonds notch big rally

  • "Were the RBA to taper it will expose the AUD and signal to the market that it has begun tightening," said Evans.
Reuters 26 Mar 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were ending the week deep underwater on Friday as the market gave up on the chance of early rate hikes and pulled bond yields sharply lower.

The Aussie was pinned at $0.7590, leaving it down 1.9% for the week and below chart support around $0.7615/20.

The next major support level was uncomfortably close at $0.7564, and a break would open the way to a retracement target at $0.7499 or even the 200-day moving average at $0.7370.

The kiwi dollar idled at $0.6965, having shed 2.8% for the week in its worst performance in almost six months.

The slump swept away support at $0.7100 and $0.7005, as well as the 100-day moving average at $0.7118.

The next target for bears was the 200-day moving average at $0.6869.

The kiwi has been floundering since New Zealand decided to cool a red-hot housing market by ending tax breaks for property investors, a shift that forced speculators to sharply scale back wagers on an early hike in rates.

A huge rally in bonds saw yields on two-year paper down 9 basis points for the week at 0.26%, and back in line with the 0.25% cash rate.

Ten-year yields were off 17 basis points for the week at 1.683%, having been as low as 1.545% at one stage.

Australian bonds followed with 10-year yields down 13 basis points on the week at 1.677%, a long way from the February top of 1.97%.

A break under 1.65% could allow a further rally toward 1.42% and fill a chart gap left during February's sudden selloff.

The pullback will be welcomed by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) which has been emphasising that policy needs to stay super-loose to really revive wages and inflation.

Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac, said the RBA was now likely to extend its bond buying programme by a further A$100 billion ($76 billion) from October, in part to temper any renewed strength in the Aussie.

"Were the RBA to taper it will expose the AUD and signal to the market that it has begun tightening," said Evans.

"Westpac forecasts that the AUD is likely to be on the rise in the second half of 2021," he added. "As economies reopen and global growth accelerates, "risk on" currencies are expected to be supported."

australia Australian and New Zealand dollars kiwi dollar Australian law Australian bond

Australia, NZ dollars down sharply for week, bonds notch big rally

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since July after 4,368 people test positive in 24 hours

After 17 years, first PIA flight lands at Saidu Sharif Airport

'I plan to run for re-election, that's my expectation', says President Biden at his first solo news conference since taking office

Saudi reports fire at oil terminal as Huthis escalate attacks

Hard to meet May 1 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, says Biden

Mexico passes 200,000 Covid deaths

O level exams to be held after May 15: Education minister

Bill says SBP accountability being enhanced

Fiscal year 2016: IMF claims data on govt guarantees reported inaccurately

FIR registered against ‘sugar mafia’: adviser

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters