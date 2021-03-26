ANL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.79%)
ASC 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
DGKC 125.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.82%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HASCOL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.86%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
JSCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.25%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.99%)
PAEL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (6.87%)
PTC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.49%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
SNGP 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.24%)
TRG 163.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
UNITY 30.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.44%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,920 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)
BR30 26,123 Increased By ▲ 70.81 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,586 Decreased By ▼ -140.18 (-0.31%)
KSE30 18,770 Decreased By ▼ -80.04 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mexico passes 200,000 Covid deaths

  • "I imagined it was going to be worse than they were assuming," said Macias, who led the country's fight against the swine flu pandemic in 2009.
AFP 26 Mar 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexico on Thursday became the world's third country to surpass 200,000 coronavirus deaths, as fears grew of another wave of infections after Easter.

The nation's Covid-19 fatality toll now stands at 200,211, the health ministry said in its daily update.

The bleak milestone comes despite a decline in new cases and deaths in recent weeks, following a surge in January that pushed many hospitals to the breaking point. The country's coronavirus czar, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, has warned of the risk of a new wave of infections as millions of Mexicans prepare for the Easter holidays around the start of April.

That prospect also worries epidemiologist Alejandro Macias, although he thinks that it is possible that Mexico has now gained some degree of immunity.

"The world is in a third wave. Perhaps few countries had it as intensely as Mexico in the second, so the virus would have fewer people to infect," he told AFP.

Mexico's death toll is far worse than the government's "catastrophic" scenario of 60,000 deaths.

"I imagined it was going to be worse than they were assuming," said Macias, who led the country's fight against the swine flu pandemic in 2009.

"But it was much more lethal," he said.

Excess mortality data suggests the real Covid-19 death toll is much higher than the official figure, due to limited testing.

Mexico COVID19 Easter coronavirus czar

Mexico passes 200,000 Covid deaths

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since July after 4,368 people test positive in 24 hours

After 17 years, first PIA flight lands at Saidu Sharif Airport

'I plan to run for re-election, that's my expectation', says President Biden at his first solo news conference since taking office

Saudi reports fire at oil terminal as Huthis escalate attacks

Hard to meet May 1 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, says Biden

O level exams to be held after May 15: Education minister

Bill says SBP accountability being enhanced

Fiscal year 2016: IMF claims data on govt guarantees reported inaccurately

FIR registered against ‘sugar mafia’: adviser

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters